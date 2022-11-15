SEEYOND recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

59 AVENUE PIERRE MENDES FRANCE PARIS, I0 75013

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 604 stocks valued at a total of $830.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(1.95%), SPY(1.77%), and MSFT(1.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SEEYOND’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SEEYOND bought 15,321 shares of NAS:BIIB for a total holding of 25,211. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $212.38.

On 11/15/2022, Biogen Inc traded for a price of $299.06 per share and a market cap of $43.07Bil. The stock has returned 10.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biogen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-book ratio of 3.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.37 and a price-sales ratio of 4.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, SEEYOND bought 61,552 shares of NYSE:KO for a total holding of 126,842. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.15.

On 11/15/2022, Coca-Cola Co traded for a price of $60.73 per share and a market cap of $262.63Bil. The stock has returned 10.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Co has a price-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-book ratio of 11.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.56 and a price-sales ratio of 6.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, SEEYOND bought 14,080 shares of NYSE:BDX for a total holding of 45,762. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $248.86.

On 11/15/2022, Becton, Dickinson and Co traded for a price of $224.16 per share and a market cap of $63.93Bil. The stock has returned -4.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Becton, Dickinson and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-book ratio of 2.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.31 and a price-sales ratio of 3.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, SEEYOND bought 27,776 shares of NAS:TTWO for a total holding of 74,507. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.2.

On 11/15/2022, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc traded for a price of $99.88 per share and a market cap of $16.76Bil. The stock has returned -46.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.31 and a price-sales ratio of 3.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, SEEYOND bought 23,535 shares of NAS:EA for a total holding of 71,838. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.49.

On 11/15/2022, Electronic Arts Inc traded for a price of $129.56 per share and a market cap of $35.77Bil. The stock has returned -10.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Electronic Arts Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-book ratio of 4.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 16.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.24 and a price-sales ratio of 5.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

