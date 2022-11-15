Kore Private Wealth LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 262 stocks valued at a total of $554.00Mil. The top holdings were OMFL(8.32%), AAPL(6.73%), and SPY(6.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Kore Private Wealth LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 632,338-share investment in NYSE:PINS. Previously, the stock had a 1.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.93 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Pinterest Inc traded for a price of $24.42 per share and a market cap of $16.56Bil. The stock has returned -46.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pinterest Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 348.86, a price-book ratio of 5.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 115.53 and a price-sales ratio of 5.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 162,821 shares in NAS:FTSM, giving the stock a 1.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $59.09 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF traded for a price of $59.41 per share and a market cap of $7.01Bil. The stock has returned 0.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 48.31 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

The guru sold out of their 102,884-share investment in ARCA:MINT. Previously, the stock had a 1.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $98.5 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $98.43 per share and a market cap of $9.87Bil. The stock has returned -1.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Kore Private Wealth LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VTHR by 38,667 shares. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $178.06.

On 11/15/2022, Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund traded for a price of $177.95 per share and a market cap of $1.43Bil. The stock has returned -16.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a price-book ratio of 3.29.

Kore Private Wealth LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IAU by 188,959 shares. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.77.

On 11/15/2022, iShares Gold Trust traded for a price of $33.64 per share and a market cap of $25.76Bil. The stock has returned -5.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Gold Trust has a price-book ratio of 6.09.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

