Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

9-10 Savile Row London, X0 W1S 3PF

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 4 stocks valued at a total of $71.00Mil. The top holdings were TWTR(51.49%), MSFT(24.00%), and QQQ(23.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 394,752-share investment in NYSE:EHC. Previously, the stock had a 85.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.03 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Encompass Health Corp traded for a price of $56.32 per share and a market cap of $5.62Bil. The stock has returned 12.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Encompass Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-book ratio of 4.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.91 and a price-sales ratio of 0.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 831,200 shares in NYSE:TWTR, giving the stock a 51.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.71 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Twitter Inc traded for a price of $53.7 per share and a market cap of $41.09Bil. The stock has returned -2.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twitter Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 66.62 and a price-sales ratio of 8.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 72,921 shares in NAS:MSFT, giving the stock a 24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $264.05 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $241.55 per share and a market cap of $1,800.63Bil. The stock has returned -27.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-book ratio of 10.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.80 and a price-sales ratio of 8.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 63,382 shares in NAS:QQQ, giving the stock a 23.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $301.34 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $285.44 per share and a market cap of $160.50Bil. The stock has returned -27.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a price-book ratio of 5.74.

The guru sold out of their 197,376-share investment in NYSE:EHAB. Previously, the stock had a 12.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.21 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Enhabit Inc traded for a price of $12.59 per share and a market cap of $624.70Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enhabit Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.31, a price-book ratio of 0.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.31 and a price-sales ratio of 0.77.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.