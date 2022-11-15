Capital Analysts, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1072 stocks valued at a total of $1.45Bil. The top holdings were IVV(7.14%), SPLG(5.61%), and FBND(3.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Capital Analysts, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Capital Analysts, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MINT by 246,385 shares. The trade had a 1.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.5.

On 11/15/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $98.43 per share and a market cap of $9.87Bil. The stock has returned -1.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Capital Analysts, LLC bought 476,520 shares of ARCA:JPST for a total holding of 520,903. The trade had a 1.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.96.

On 11/15/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.1 per share and a market cap of $21.96Bil. The stock has returned 0.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Capital Analysts, LLC bought 401,590 shares of ARCA:SPLG for a total holding of 1,936,320. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.53.

On 11/15/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $46.47 per share and a market cap of $15.03Bil. The stock has returned -14.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a price-book ratio of 3.61.

During the quarter, Capital Analysts, LLC bought 265,519 shares of ARCA:USFR for a total holding of 266,837. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.99.

On 11/15/2022, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.35 per share and a market cap of $7.38Bil. The stock has returned 1.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a price-book ratio of 27.36.

During the quarter, Capital Analysts, LLC bought 115,378 shares of ARCA:SDY for a total holding of 142,443. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $122.52.

On 11/15/2022, SPDR Dividend ETF traded for a price of $127.3 per share and a market cap of $23.38Bil. The stock has returned 3.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a price-book ratio of 2.56.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

