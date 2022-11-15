Tikvah Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 24 stocks valued at a total of $216.00Mil. The top holdings were AMZN(19.62%), BIO(18.71%), and GOOGL(11.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tikvah Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Tikvah Management LLC bought 2,180,758 shares of NAS:CMPO for a total holding of 3,085,123. The trade had a 4.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.19.

On 11/15/2022, CompoSecure Inc traded for a price of $5 per share and a market cap of $78.80Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CompoSecure Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.03 and a price-sales ratio of 0.32.

During the quarter, Tikvah Management LLC bought 211,500 shares of NAS:QTRX for a total holding of 647,619. The trade had a 1.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.71.

On 11/15/2022, Quanterix Corp traded for a price of $12.84 per share and a market cap of $475.78Mil. The stock has returned -77.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Quanterix Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.07 and a price-sales ratio of 4.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Tikvah Management LLC bought 532,000 shares of NAS:SLGC for a total holding of 3,384,740. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.21.

On 11/15/2022, SomaLogic Inc traded for a price of $3.15 per share and a market cap of $577.88Mil. The stock has returned -75.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SomaLogic Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.90 and a price-sales ratio of 5.30.

During the quarter, Tikvah Management LLC bought 237,479 shares of NYSE:PGRU for a total holding of 288,480. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.73.

On 11/15/2022, PropertyGuru Group Ltd traded for a price of $4.96 per share and a market cap of $801.88Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PropertyGuru Group Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.87 and a price-sales ratio of 8.81.

During the quarter, Tikvah Management LLC bought 320 shares of NAS:WEJOW for a total holding of 1,866,594. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $0.15.

On 11/15/2022, Wejo Group Ltd traded for a price of $0.0705 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 1 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Wejo Group Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-sales ratio of 10.56.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

