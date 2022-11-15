One Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 289 stocks valued at a total of $1.69Bil. The top holdings were IGSB(6.03%), SPYG(3.19%), and DGRW(2.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were One Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, One Capital Management, LLC bought 765,318 shares of ARCA:SPYG for a total holding of 1,078,095. The trade had a 2.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.14.

On 11/15/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $53.5 per share and a market cap of $13.12Bil. The stock has returned -24.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a price-book ratio of 6.16.

One Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:HDV by 371,295 shares. The trade had a 2.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.83.

On 11/15/2022, iShares Core High Dividend ETF traded for a price of $105.42 per share and a market cap of $12.39Bil. The stock has returned 10.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a price-book ratio of 3.14.

One Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:FDL by 911,307 shares. The trade had a 1.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.34.

On 11/15/2022, First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund traded for a price of $37.19 per share and a market cap of $4.25Bil. The stock has returned 13.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a price-book ratio of 2.25.

One Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPHD by 668,701 shares. The trade had a 1.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.72.

On 11/15/2022, Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF traded for a price of $44.07 per share and a market cap of $3.80Bil. The stock has returned 4.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a price-book ratio of 1.76.

The guru established a new position worth 200,937 shares in ARCA:RPG, giving the stock a 1.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $159.52 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF traded for a price of $161.51 per share and a market cap of $2.35Bil. The stock has returned -25.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a price-book ratio of 4.10.

