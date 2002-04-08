PHOENIX, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc . (“TILT” or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT ) (OTCQX: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced that its subsidiary Jupiter Research, LLC ("Jupiter"), a leading inhalation technology company, will launch a proprietary initiative called Concept LVT, a first-of-its-kind, patent-pending rig-less dab solution that is an affordable, easy and clean way to experience cannabis concentrates.



Concept LVT is an advanced vaporizer that looks and feels like a regular 510 vape cartridge, but operates like a more powerful desktop vaporizer. Consumers will receive a reusable master cartridge paired with small, pre-filled crucibles containing 0.2 grams of vaporizable product, removing the manual and often messy experience of loading product at home. Its new heating technology provides consumers with more intense flavor from the cannabinoids and terpenes associated with concentrates in an on-the-go rosin consumption format. Additionally, it works with any 510-thread battery.

“Innovation sets Jupiter apart in today’s crowded marketplace. We are continually creating newer, better and more efficient inhalation technologies that are in alignment with buyer trends and future needs,” stated Gary Santo, TILT chief executive officer. “Concept LVT is a testament to Jupiter’s in-house R&D capabilities to lead technology advancements, as well as connect with the market’s demand for concentrate solutions. We know consumers will appreciate its simple, affordable and robust design and look forward to adding additional wax and hash capabilities in the future.”

Previewed at Jupiter’s MJBizCon booth, #9415, Concept LVT is anticipated to launch in market in early 2023. The timing will connect with intense market demand of concentrates, which is estimated to hit $8 billion in retail sales this year, outpacing growth in traditional flower sales, according to BDSA. Beyond setting clients up with key differentiating technology, businesses will be able to customize their Concept LVT with a variety of mouthpiece shapes, including tapered, barrel and hourglass in customizable colors; screen printing on the reservoir; printing and/or laser engraving on the metal base; and brand colors in the interior.

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers in regulated markets across 37 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

