Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 365 stocks valued at a total of $3.04Bil. The top holdings were ATEX(6.37%), PCG(5.37%), and TMUS(3.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. bought 674,584 shares of NYSE:BABA for a total holding of 740,919. The trade had a 1.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.27.

On 11/15/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $71.33 per share and a market cap of $188.85Bil. The stock has returned -57.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-book ratio of 1.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. bought 1,097,419 shares of NYSE:UBER for a total holding of 1,976,236. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.63.

On 11/15/2022, Uber Technologies Inc traded for a price of $29.07 per share and a market cap of $57.98Bil. The stock has returned -35.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.47 and a price-sales ratio of 1.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. bought 492,727 shares of NYSE:THC for a total holding of 1,470,184. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.35.

On 11/15/2022, Tenet Healthcare Corp traded for a price of $41.87 per share and a market cap of $4.53Bil. The stock has returned -47.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tenet Healthcare Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-book ratio of 3.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.63 and a price-sales ratio of 0.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. bought 1,047,252 shares of NYSE:AES for a total holding of 2,807,760. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.71.

On 11/15/2022, The AES Corp traded for a price of $27.53 per share and a market cap of $18.39Bil. The stock has returned 13.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The AES Corp has a price-book ratio of 7.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.98 and a price-sales ratio of 1.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. bought 286,088 shares of NAS:CEG for a total holding of 704,154. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.71.

On 11/15/2022, Constellation Energy Corp traded for a price of $93.92 per share and a market cap of $30.71Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Constellation Energy Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.66 and a price-sales ratio of 1.38.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

