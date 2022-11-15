SFE Investment Counsel recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 113 stocks valued at a total of $317.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.22%), QCOM(3.14%), and CLF(3.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SFE Investment Counsel’s top five trades of the quarter.

SFE Investment Counsel reduced their investment in NYSE:VMW by 26,799 shares. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $115.15.

On 11/15/2022, VMware Inc traded for a price of $115.57 per share and a market cap of $48.89Bil. The stock has returned -7.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VMware Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-book ratio of 350.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.13 and a price-sales ratio of 3.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, SFE Investment Counsel bought 5,893 shares of NAS:AVGO for a total holding of 11,375. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $510.87.

On 11/15/2022, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $513.22 per share and a market cap of $207.86Bil. The stock has returned -5.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-book ratio of 9.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.29 and a price-sales ratio of 6.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, SFE Investment Counsel bought 68,658 shares of NAS:BSJQ for a total holding of 204,558. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.52.

On 11/15/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bon traded for a price of $22.6447 per share and a market cap of $199.27Mil. The stock has returned -7.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

SFE Investment Counsel reduced their investment in NAS:FSLR by 18,354 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.16.

On 11/15/2022, First Solar Inc traded for a price of $153.63 per share and a market cap of $16.38Bil. The stock has returned 38.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Solar Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 174.58, a price-book ratio of 2.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.20 and a price-sales ratio of 6.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, SFE Investment Counsel bought 13,162 shares of NYSE:BX for a total holding of 48,508. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.85.

On 11/15/2022, Blackstone Inc traded for a price of $101.41 per share and a market cap of $74.47Bil. The stock has returned -25.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-book ratio of 9.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.67 and a price-sales ratio of 7.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

