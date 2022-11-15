Hilltop Holdings Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 510 stocks valued at a total of $739.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.64%), SHV(3.52%), and MBB(3.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:MINT by 307,134 shares. The trade had a 4.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.5.

On 11/15/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $98.4872 per share and a market cap of $9.88Bil. The stock has returned -1.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought 131,522 shares of NAS:SHV for a total holding of 236,293. The trade had a 1.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.43.

On 11/15/2022, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $109.94 per share and a market cap of $19.61Bil. The stock has returned 0.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought 226,552 shares of ARCA:JPST for a total holding of 448,192. The trade had a 1.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.96.

On 11/15/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.1292 per share and a market cap of $21.97Bil. The stock has returned 0.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought 109,195 shares of ARCA:IWR for a total holding of 140,719. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.47.

On 11/15/2022, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $70.94 per share and a market cap of $28.53Bil. The stock has returned -15.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a price-book ratio of 2.66.

The guru sold out of their 100,213-share investment in ARCA:IWX. Previously, the stock had a 0.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.16 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF traded for a price of $66.35 per share and a market cap of $1.40Bil. The stock has returned -2.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a price-book ratio of 2.33.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

