American Express Global Business Travel, which is operated by Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE: GBTG) (“Amex GBT”), the world’s leading B2B travel platform, today announced that it will present at Credit Suisse’s 26th Annual Technology Conference on November 29, 2022, beginning at 8:15AM MT (10:15AM ET) in Scottsdale, Arizona, and Redburn’s 10th Annual CEO Conference on November 30, 2022, beginning at 10:00AM ET virtually.

Live webcasts of the events will be made available on the Amex GBT investor relations website at investors.amexglobalbusinesstravel.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event.

About American Express Global Business Travel

American Express Global Business Travel is the world’s leading B2B travel platform, providing software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings & events for companies of all sizes. We have built the most valuable marketplace in B2B travel to deliver unrivalled choice, value and experiences. With travel professionals in more than 140 countries, our customers and travelers enjoy the powerful backing of American Express Global Business Travel.

Visit amexglobalbusinesstravel.com for more information about Amex GBT. Follow @amexgbt on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

