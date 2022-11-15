SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

152 West 57th Street New York, NY 10019

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 23 stocks valued at a total of $1.09Bil. The top holdings were VRRM(11.39%), HLIT(9.12%), and RRX(8.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP reduced their investment in NAS:GSHTU by 1,585,240 shares. The trade had a 1.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.86.

On 11/15/2022, Verra Mobility Corp traded for a price of $10.86 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 3.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verra Mobility Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-book ratio of 11.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.48 and a price-sales ratio of 3.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP reduced their investment in NAS:HLIT by 1,649,512 shares. The trade had a 2.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.98.

On 11/15/2022, Harmonic Inc traded for a price of $13.765 per share and a market cap of $1.45Bil. The stock has returned 27.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Harmonic Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-book ratio of 4.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.27 and a price-sales ratio of 2.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 2,633,691 shares in NYSE:TPX, giving the stock a 5.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.91 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Tempur Sealy International Inc traded for a price of $32.26 per share and a market cap of $5.50Bil. The stock has returned -28.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tempur Sealy International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.61 and a price-sales ratio of 1.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP reduced their investment in NAS:SONO by 2,973,620 shares. The trade had a 5.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.76.

On 11/15/2022, Sonos Inc traded for a price of $17.985 per share and a market cap of $2.27Bil. The stock has returned -48.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sonos Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-book ratio of 3.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.01 and a price-sales ratio of 1.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 410,451-share investment in NYSE:MHK. Previously, the stock had a 5.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $116.07 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Mohawk Industries Inc traded for a price of $107.485 per share and a market cap of $6.82Bil. The stock has returned -39.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mohawk Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-book ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.20 and a price-sales ratio of 0.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.