Reaffirms FY 2023 Revenue Outlook of at least $6 Million, Reflecting a YoY Increase of at least 50%

Management to Host Conference Call Today at 9:00 a.m. ET

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2022 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company"), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, announced the Company's operating and financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Recent Company Highlights

Awarded a combined $1.3 million in purchase orders and contracts during the first quarter of FY2023

Revenues for the first quarter of $0.6 million and deferred revenues of $0.6 million as of September 30, 2022 reflect successful transition to new sales strategy

Gross margin improved to 56% for the first quarter of FY2023 compared to 40% in the same prior year quarter

Secured reseller partnerships with leading national organizations A3 Communications, Bluum, and Camcor

Appointed veteran technology sales executive Todd Eddy as Chief Revenue Officer

Increased national footprint with entrances into the Ohio, New Hampshire, and Tennessee markets

Recently launched G2 Secure aChat and G2LINK Classroom Audio System won platinum 2022 New Product Awards from leading education publication Spaces4Learning

Management Commentary

"The first quarter of fiscal year 2023 was our first quarter following the transition of our sales model from our previous OEM partner focus to under the G2 brand," said Gary LeCroy, Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy. "As we continue to execute our growth strategy alongside our expanding national reseller network, we expect the benefits of this transition to increasingly translate in our operating results over the remainder of the fiscal year. Demand for innovative solutions that enable a more flexible, effective, and safe learning environment remains strong, and we are well positioned to increase our market share incrementally within the rapidly growing education technology market."

Magen McGahee, Chief Financial Officer of Galaxy, added, "With combined quarterly revenues and deferred revenues totaling nearly $1.3 million for the first quarter, we are pleased to see the effects of our new sales strategy already begin to take effect. We remain focused on building out our brand and our channel partners to enable incremental quarterly growth throughout the remainder of fiscal year 2023 as we work to build value for our shareholders."

Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook

Galaxy expects its revenue for fiscal year 2023 to be at least $6.0 million, representing revenue growth of at least 50% from fiscal year 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Dial-in (U.S.): 1-877-407-0789

Dial-in (International): 1-201-689-8562

Conference ID: 13734517

Webcast: GAXY Q1 FY 2023 Conference Call

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $0.6 million compared to $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Additionally, deferred revenue amounted to $0.6 million and $0.2 million as of September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively. The decrease in revenues was due to issues with delays in supply chain issues which resulted in a large increase in deferred revenue at quarter end.

Cost of sales decreased during the three months ended September 30, 2022 due to the decrease in revenue as well as our shift to selling products that are lower cost with higher profit margins.

Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $0.3 million compared to $0.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The resulting gross margin was 56% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 40% for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Total general and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were $1.6 million compared to $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Operating loss for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $1.3 million compared to $0.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Operating loss for the three months ended September 30, 2022 included $0.2 million of non-cash stock-based compensation.

Other expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were $0.3 million compared to other income of $0.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Interest expense was $0.2 million and $0.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, a decrease of 69%.

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $1.6 million or ($0.075) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.4 million or ($0.025) per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Non-cash contributing factors for the net loss incurred for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 are as follows:

a) $188,128 and $32,750 represent noncash consulting fees paid through the issuance of stock for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively;

b) Noncash interest expenses of $0 and $252,900 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively;

c) Depreciation and amortization expenses related to intangibles and capitalized development costs of $177,376 and $130,145 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation ( OTCQB:GAXY ) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the Company making necessary operational improvements to lay the foundation for its next phase of growth, the Company's expanded team and presence enabling it to achieve an increase in annual revenue of at least 50% as it demonstrates its competitive positioning, the Company being well-positioned to emerge as a leader in the education technology market, the benefits of the Company's cost optimization initiatives becoming increasingly apparent in its financial results as it executes on its growth strategy in the coming quarters and years ahead and progressing toward a more profitable enterprise and ultimately generating long-term value for shareholders. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks , many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. . Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to increase annual revenue, the Company's ability to emerge as a leader in the education technology market, the Company's ability to execute on its growth strategy and progress toward a more profitable enterprise, , the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, including the impact to state and local economies, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2022 and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Company Contact

[email protected]

P: 888-859-1274

Investor Relations

Brooks Hamilton

MZ North America

+1 949-546-6326

[email protected]

SOURCE: Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/725790/Galaxy-Next-Generation-Reports-First-Quarter-FY-2023-Results



