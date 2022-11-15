EATON VANCE MANAGEMENT recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

Eaton Vance Management’s history can be traced back to 1924 when Charles Eaton decided to create an investment company focused on a “long-term approach to managing investments and uncompromising commitment to integrity and excellence.” The company currently operates as a subsidiary of its holding company Eaton Vance Corporation. Eaton Vance Management mostly services investment companies but also caters to pension and profit sharing plans, high net worth individuals, banking institutions, charities, and pooled investment vehicles, among others. The company is the oldest affiliate under the Eaton Vance group of companies, with others under the umbrella including Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC, Atlanta Capital Investment Managers, and Hexavest, the youngest that was founded in 2004. Under Eaton Vance, the company also sponsors U.S. mutual funds that are managed by third parties, including AGF, Armored Wolf, Lloyd George Management, OirbiMed Advisors, and Richard Bernstein Advisors. Eaton Vance Management itself provides a broad range of equity, fixed income, floating rate income, and alternative strategies with each strategy in accord with its investment philosophy and integrated applications of disciplined investment processes. The company focuses on a fundamental analysis as its foundation, keeping these operations in house and employing research analysts who have experience and expertise in the specific market sectors that they follow. Eaton Vance Management benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against Barclays indices, BofA Merrill Lynch indices, and the JPMorgan Government Bond Index. The company is based in Boston and has additional offices in New York City and Westport. The company currently employs over 700 people to look after its close to 19 thousand accounts that hold a total of approximately $90 billion total assets under management. Although total assets under management have decreased since 2010, the company has increased its total accounts from about 2000 accounts five years prior to its current amount. Some of the mutual funds that the company has include its Bond Fund, Floating Rate Fund, Government Obligations Fund, Hedged Stock Fund. Global Macro Absolute Return Fund, and Global Macro Capital Opportunities Fund.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1539 stocks valued at a total of $67.45Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.72%), MSFT(4.19%), and AMZN(2.97%).

During the quarter, EATON VANCE MANAGEMENT bought 547,165 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 2,252,875. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $279.27.

On 11/15/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $194.495 per share and a market cap of $610.30Bil. The stock has returned -42.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 59.72, a price-book ratio of 15.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.16 and a price-sales ratio of 8.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, EATON VANCE MANAGEMENT bought 440,797 shares of NYSE:LIN for a total holding of 936,553. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $287.21.

On 11/15/2022, Linde PLC traded for a price of $332.68 per share and a market cap of $164.28Bil. The stock has returned 0.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Linde PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 43.95, a price-book ratio of 4.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.17 and a price-sales ratio of 5.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

EATON VANCE MANAGEMENT reduced their investment in ARCA:SRLN by 2,914,886 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.68.

On 11/15/2022, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $41.35 per share and a market cap of $6.19Bil. The stock has returned -5.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

EATON VANCE MANAGEMENT reduced their investment in NYSE:JNJ by 474,744 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.22.

On 11/15/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $171.52 per share and a market cap of $447.70Bil. The stock has returned 7.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-book ratio of 6.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.17 and a price-sales ratio of 4.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, EATON VANCE MANAGEMENT bought 809,078 shares of NYSE:NVO for a total holding of 1,088,926. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.14.

On 11/15/2022, Novo Nordisk A/S traded for a price of $112.95 per share and a market cap of $254.24Bil. The stock has returned 0.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Novo Nordisk A/S has a price-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-book ratio of 24.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.51 and a price-sales ratio of 11.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

