SNYDER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Snyder Capital Management LP is an investment management firm based out of San Francisco, California. The company as originally established in 1984 and is currently headed by Peter A. Eisele, who acts as the Chairman and CEO of the company. Snyder Capital Management operates as a subsidiary of Natixis Global Asset Management, L.P. The company conducts its research internally and externally, utilizing a fundamental methodology to make its investment decisions. The company invests in the value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, allocating its assets in the public equity markets within the United States with a bottom up approach. Snyder Capital Management invests most heavily in the industrials sector, which alone makes up over half of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the information technology, finance, materials, and consumer discretionary sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company holds its allocations for 18.1 quarters on average and holds its top 10 allocations, which makes up over a third of its total holdings, for 14 quarters on average. In the most recent quarter, Snyder Capital Management had a turnover rate of approximately 14.5%. Snyder Capital Management currently operates with 13 employees of which 6 are investment professionals. The company oversees over $1.5 billion in total assets under management spread across 65 total accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts. The firm’s total number of accounts has been decreasing in recent years, with its accounts amount having once been as high as 85 in 2010, and its total assets under management has been volatile, having been as high as $2.2 billion back in 2011. Snyder Capital Management caters to a variety of clients including corporations, charities, pension and profit sharing plans, and pooled investment vehicles, among others. The company currently offers its Small Cap, Small/Mid Cap, and Concentrated All Cap strategies.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 71 stocks valued at a total of $3.91Bil. The top holdings were CLH(6.11%), HALO(4.47%), and ENTG(3.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SNYDER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SNYDER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P bought 257,230 shares of NAS:CPRT for a total holding of 790,562. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.54.

On 11/15/2022, Copart Inc traded for a price of $62.285 per share and a market cap of $29.45Bil. The stock has returned -20.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Copart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-book ratio of 6.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.61 and a price-sales ratio of 8.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 149,128-share investment in NAS:CCMP. Previously, the stock had a 0.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $173.19 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, CMC Materials Inc traded for a price of $173.69 per share and a market cap of $4.97Bil. The stock has returned 19.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CMC Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.47, a price-book ratio of 5.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.64 and a price-sales ratio of 4.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, SNYDER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P bought 86,370 shares of NYSE:CACI for a total holding of 366,749. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $281.74.

On 11/15/2022, CACI International Inc traded for a price of $290.54 per share and a market cap of $6.87Bil. The stock has returned 3.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CACI International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-book ratio of 2.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.49 and a price-sales ratio of 1.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, SNYDER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P bought 247,093 shares of NAS:ENTG for a total holding of 1,855,233. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.65.

On 11/15/2022, Entegris Inc traded for a price of $80.53 per share and a market cap of $11.83Bil. The stock has returned -46.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Entegris Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-book ratio of 3.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.72 and a price-sales ratio of 3.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, SNYDER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P bought 436,402 shares of NYSE:KBR for a total holding of 2,953,543. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.22.

On 11/15/2022, KBR Inc traded for a price of $48.96 per share and a market cap of $6.74Bil. The stock has returned 10.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KBR Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 46.77, a price-book ratio of 4.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.71 and a price-sales ratio of 1.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.