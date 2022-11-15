FORBES J M & CO LLP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 104 stocks valued at a total of $639.00Mil. The top holdings were IAU(7.08%), MSFT(5.63%), and AAPL(5.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FORBES J M & CO LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 45,888 shares in NYSE:PGR, giving the stock a 0.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $120.41 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Progressive Corp traded for a price of $123.37 per share and a market cap of $72.10Bil. The stock has returned 33.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Progressive Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 87.40, a price-book ratio of 5.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 47.20 and a price-sales ratio of 1.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

FORBES J M & CO LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:DIS by 54,595 shares. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.02.

On 11/15/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $95.25 per share and a market cap of $167.32Bil. The stock has returned -40.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 54.62, a price-book ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.00 and a price-sales ratio of 2.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

FORBES J M & CO LLP reduced their investment in ARCA:VIG by 18,881 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.19.

On 11/15/2022, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $152.9601 per share and a market cap of $64.59Bil. The stock has returned -7.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a price-book ratio of 4.20.

The guru established a new position worth 51,095 shares in NAS:PRGS, giving the stock a 0.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.21 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Progress Software Corp traded for a price of $52.51 per share and a market cap of $2.24Bil. The stock has returned 0.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Progress Software Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-book ratio of 6.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.63 and a price-sales ratio of 3.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

FORBES J M & CO LLP reduced their investment in ARCA:ITOT by 13,569 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.01.

On 11/15/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $88.7074 per share and a market cap of $40.24Bil. The stock has returned -16.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a price-book ratio of 3.33.

