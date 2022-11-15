SANDLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

711 FIFTH AVENUE NEW YORK, NY 10022

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 78 stocks valued at a total of $714.00Mil. The top holdings were HUBB(7.64%), FWONK(4.47%), and ETN(4.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SANDLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 273,476-share investment in NAS:ENTG. Previously, the stock had a 2.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $97.65 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Entegris Inc traded for a price of $80.53 per share and a market cap of $11.83Bil. The stock has returned -46.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Entegris Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-book ratio of 3.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.72 and a price-sales ratio of 3.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 121,565-share investment in NYSE:STE. Previously, the stock had a 2.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $203.49 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Steris PLC traded for a price of $168.385 per share and a market cap of $16.76Bil. The stock has returned -26.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Steris PLC has a price-book ratio of 2.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.43 and a price-sales ratio of 3.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 54,000 shares in NYSE:HD, giving the stock a 2.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $295.18 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $312.265 per share and a market cap of $315.67Bil. The stock has returned -14.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-book ratio of 1340.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.50 and a price-sales ratio of 2.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, SANDLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT bought 91,001 shares of NAS:PEP for a total holding of 139,396. The trade had a 2.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $172.33.

On 11/15/2022, PepsiCo Inc traded for a price of $176.86 per share and a market cap of $242.75Bil. The stock has returned 10.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-book ratio of 12.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 212,133-share investment in NAS:HUBG. Previously, the stock had a 1.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.4 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Hub Group Inc traded for a price of $85.5075 per share and a market cap of $2.82Bil. The stock has returned -0.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hub Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-book ratio of 1.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.75 and a price-sales ratio of 0.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

