CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. ( NNBR), a global diversified industrial company, is pleased to announce that Steve Heethuis, Training Director, has been recognized as the 2022 MFG Talent Champion by the Michigan Manufacturers Association (MMA).

Steve was nominated and selected for this honor due to his dedication and expertise in collaborating within the West Michigan region and working to attract talent to the manufacturing industry. Simply put, Michigan manufacturers have both a need and an obligation to attract and train the next generation of manufacturing talent and demonstrate the industry’s wide variety of career opportunities. The MFG Talent Champion is selected as a leader in their community who actively works to support these goals.

“Attracting, training, and retaining talent is a critical part of being an employer of choice and supporting American manufacturing,” said John Buchan, Executive Vice President, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. “Steve epitomizes how communities must work together to help prepare their people for tomorrow’s jobs.”

Steve was honored Nov. 10 at The MFG Excellence Awards, the annual statewide celebration of the exceptional contributions that Michigan manufacturers make to their communities as well as the manufacturing industry in general. The night featured stories from Michigan’s rich history in the manufacturing industry: the companies who are a part of it, and the hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents employed in it.

About NN, Inc.

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has 30 facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia.

About the Michigan Manufacturers Association

Celebrating its 120th anniversary, the Michigan Manufacturers Association serves as a unifying champion of an industry that is in constant evolution and growth. We represent the most diverse manufacturing center in perhaps the entire world. And just as we have since the industrial revolution, we will continue to be the cradle of innovation and invention for generations to come, all with a sole purpose of advocating for, supporting, training and growing the manufacturing industry in Michigan.

