NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo posted monthly metrics for October 2022 on the investor relations section of its website at https://www.vimeo.com/investors.

About Vimeo
Vimeo (

VMEO, Financial) is the world's leading all-in-one video software solution. Our platform enables any professional, team, and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. We proudly serve our growing community of over 287 million users — from creatives to entrepreneurs to the world's largest companies. Learn more at www.vimeo.com.

Contacts:
Vimeo Communications
[email protected]
Vimeo IR
[email protected]
