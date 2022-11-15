WILEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 87 stocks valued at a total of $98.00Mil. The top holdings were EGY(13.57%), UHAL(10.23%), and HUN(6.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WILEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WILEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. bought 89,101 shares of NYSE:EGY for a total holding of 3,131,627. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.13.

On 11/15/2022, VAALCO Energy Inc traded for a price of $5.55 per share and a market cap of $601.48Mil. The stock has returned 46.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VAALCO Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-book ratio of 1.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.71 and a price-sales ratio of 0.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, WILEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. bought 14,815 shares of AMEX:DLA for a total holding of 405,561. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.8.

On 11/15/2022, Delta Apparel Inc traded for a price of $17.39 per share and a market cap of $120.25Mil. The stock has returned -36.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Delta Apparel Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.59, a price-book ratio of 0.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.00 and a price-sales ratio of 0.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

WILEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. reduced their investment in NYSE:SXI by 1,309 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.31.

On 11/15/2022, Standex International Corp traded for a price of $107 per share and a market cap of $1.28Bil. The stock has returned -7.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Standex International Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-book ratio of 2.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.78 and a price-sales ratio of 1.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

WILEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. reduced their investment in AMEX:CMT by 8,679 shares. The trade had a 0.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.12.

On 11/15/2022, Core Molding Technologies Inc traded for a price of $11.41 per share and a market cap of $101.78Mil. The stock has returned 13.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Core Molding Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-book ratio of 0.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.71 and a price-sales ratio of 0.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

WILEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. reduced their investment in NAS:IMKTA by 900 shares. The trade had a 0.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.92.

On 11/15/2022, Ingles Markets Inc traded for a price of $96.64 per share and a market cap of $1.84Bil. The stock has returned 23.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ingles Markets Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-book ratio of 1.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.31 and a price-sales ratio of 0.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

