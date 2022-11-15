NICHOLAS COMPANY, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 223 stocks valued at a total of $4.37Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.32%), AAPL(2.72%), and GOOG(2.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NICHOLAS COMPANY, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, NICHOLAS COMPANY, INC. bought 25,725 shares of NYSE:CMG for a total holding of 30,620. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1549.91.

On 11/15/2022, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc traded for a price of $1523.47 per share and a market cap of $42.23Bil. The stock has returned -17.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 53.05, a price-book ratio of 18.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.97 and a price-sales ratio of 5.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 167,350 shares in NYSE:SHW, giving the stock a 0.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $236.9 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Sherwin-Williams Co traded for a price of $240.59 per share and a market cap of $62.35Bil. The stock has returned -27.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sherwin-Williams Co has a price-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-book ratio of 23.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.88 and a price-sales ratio of 2.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

NICHOLAS COMPANY, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:V by 150,585 shares. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.49.

On 11/15/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $209.99 per share and a market cap of $442.36Bil. The stock has returned -0.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-book ratio of 12.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.49 and a price-sales ratio of 15.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

NICHOLAS COMPANY, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:APD by 100,210 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $247.56.

On 11/15/2022, Air Products & Chemicals Inc traded for a price of $294.54 per share and a market cap of $65.33Bil. The stock has returned -0.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Air Products & Chemicals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-book ratio of 4.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.52 and a price-sales ratio of 5.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, NICHOLAS COMPANY, INC. bought 196,893 shares of NAS:CPRT for a total holding of 787,550. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.54.

On 11/15/2022, Copart Inc traded for a price of $62.06 per share and a market cap of $29.55Bil. The stock has returned -20.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Copart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-book ratio of 6.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.59 and a price-sales ratio of 8.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

