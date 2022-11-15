OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/ recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 172 stocks valued at a total of $427.00Mil. The top holdings were CSTM(13.06%), NVMI(10.33%), and DAVA(6.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/ bought 333,039 shares of NAS:AEHR for a total holding of 508,339. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.46.

On 11/15/2022, Aehr Test Systems traded for a price of $25.65 per share and a market cap of $705.26Mil. The stock has returned 2.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aehr Test Systems has a price-earnings ratio of 77.73, a price-book ratio of 13.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 67.37 and a price-sales ratio of 13.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 143,700-share investment in NAS:SWIR. Previously, the stock had a 0.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.74 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Sierra Wireless Inc traded for a price of $28.83 per share and a market cap of $1.13Bil. The stock has returned 55.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sierra Wireless Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 215.42 and a price-sales ratio of 1.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/ bought 44,999 shares of NAS:ACLS for a total holding of 253,219. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.6.

On 11/15/2022, Axcelis Technologies Inc traded for a price of $78.1 per share and a market cap of $2.57Bil. The stock has returned 26.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Axcelis Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-book ratio of 4.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.01 and a price-sales ratio of 3.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/ reduced their investment in NYSE:DAVA by 26,021 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.98.

On 11/15/2022, Endava PLC traded for a price of $80.45 per share and a market cap of $4.57Bil. The stock has returned -51.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Endava PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 42.77, a price-book ratio of 8.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.35 and a price-sales ratio of 5.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/ bought 83,600 shares of NAS:AMPH for a total holding of 101,500. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.65.

On 11/15/2022, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $28.37 per share and a market cap of $1.37Bil. The stock has returned 34.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-book ratio of 2.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.76 and a price-sales ratio of 3.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

