INVESTOR AB recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 7 stocks valued at a total of $3.30Bil. The top holdings were NDAQ(99.86%), GTLB(0.08%), and GM(0.02%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were INVESTOR AB’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 51,153 shares in NAS:GTLB, giving the stock a 0.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.37 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, GitLab Inc traded for a price of $47.64 per share and a market cap of $7.09Bil. The stock has returned -60.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GitLab Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -35.25 and a price-sales ratio of 16.94.

The guru established a new position worth 20,000 shares in NYSE:GM, giving the stock a 0.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.7 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, General Motors Co traded for a price of $40.24 per share and a market cap of $57.17Bil. The stock has returned -35.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Motors Co has a price-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-book ratio of 0.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.88 and a price-sales ratio of 0.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 10,000-share investment in NYSE:C. Previously, the stock had a 0.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.4 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Citigroup Inc traded for a price of $49.03 per share and a market cap of $94.96Bil. The stock has returned -25.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Citigroup Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-book ratio of 0.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.27 and a price-sales ratio of 1.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 4,850 shares in NAS:MU, giving the stock a 0.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Micron Technology Inc traded for a price of $63.1 per share and a market cap of $68.60Bil. The stock has returned -17.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Micron Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-book ratio of 1.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.86 and a price-sales ratio of 2.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, INVESTOR AB bought 2,600 shares of NYSE:SWK for a total holding of 5,700. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.2.

On 11/15/2022, Stanley Black & Decker Inc traded for a price of $85.34 per share and a market cap of $12.63Bil. The stock has returned -54.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stanley Black & Decker Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-book ratio of 1.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 20.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.28 and a price-sales ratio of 0.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

