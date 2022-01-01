ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Echologics, LLC has announced the launch of the new EchoShore®-DXe acoustic leak monitoring sensor, a new valve-based sensor that extends the leak monitoring capabilities of the Echologics EchoShore-DX system. The EchoShore-DXe sensor can attach to virtually any access point in a water distribution network – and works in tandem with the EchoShore-DX hydrant-based sensors – so utilities can get coverage where they need it.



“In addition to reducing water loss, the EchoShore-DX system also helps utilities protect their local communities by addressing environmental concerns while providing important information that assist utilities in reducing the risk of catastrophic breaks within their distribution networks,” said Kenji Takeuchi, Senior Vice President of Water Management Solutions. “Now, utilities around the world can enhance their water loss programs with our advanced technology, multi-dimensional analysis, and the Sentryx™ Water Intelligence platform – our user-friendly, secure software interface.”

EchoShore-DXe sensors attach magnetically to various appurtenances, including valves, boundary boxes, and underground hydrants. They perform a scheduled, system-wide correlation to monitor, detect, and locate leaks – even small and growing leaks.

“Backed by our advanced algorithms and dedicated analysis team, our solution can detect emerging leaks in monitored areas, which increases validated leak alerts,” said Takeuchi. “In addition to delivering reliable leak alerts, our technology also helps accurately locate leaks, so utilities can save time in their investigation and repair work.”

Like the hydrant-based EchoShore-DX sensors, the valve-based EchoShore-DXe sensors have a battery life of up to 10 years and support communications via LTE Cat-M1 and Narrowband Internet of things (NB-IoT) networks. Both the hydrant-based and valve-based sensors work together to provide enhanced sensitivity and reliability.

About Echologics

Echologics, LLC is a subsidiary of Mueller Water Products, Inc. Echologics develops acoustic technologies for leak detection and condition assessment of distribution and transmission mains. We support utilities around the world, helping them mitigate risk, address environmental concerns, and increase operational efficiencies. For more information, visit Echologics.com.

About Mueller Water Products, Inc.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. Our broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, pipe condition assessment, pressure management products, and software technology that provides critical water system data.

We help water utilities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®. Visit us at muellerwaterproducts.com.

Mueller refers to one or more of Mueller Water Products, Inc. a Delaware corporation (“MWP”), and its subsidiaries. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are legally separate and independent entities when providing products and services. MWP does not provide products or services to third parties. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are liable only for their own acts and omissions and not those of each other. MWP brands include Mueller®, Echologics®, Hydro Gate®, Hydro-Guard®, HYMAX®, i2O®, Jones®, Krausz®, Mi.Net®, Milliken®, Pratt®, Pratt Industrial®, Sentryx™, Singer®, and U.S. Pipe Valve & Hydrant. Please see muellerwp.com/brands to learn more.

