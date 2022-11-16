Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

100 Pearl Street Hartford, CT 06103

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 375 stocks valued at a total of $218.00Mil. The top holdings were EMB(34.17%), ESGU(3.02%), and IBN(2.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 271,269-share investment in ARCA:LQD. Previously, the stock had a 97.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $109.24 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.49 per share and a market cap of $37.45Bil. The stock has returned -17.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 936,714 shares in NAS:EMB, giving the stock a 34.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $84.36 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF traded for a price of $84.35 per share and a market cap of $13.82Bil. The stock has returned -19.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 82,681 shares in NAS:ESGU, giving the stock a 3.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $88.16 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF traded for a price of $88.62 per share and a market cap of $20.47Bil. The stock has returned -16.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a price-book ratio of 3.81.

The guru established a new position worth 253,532 shares in NYSE:IBN, giving the stock a 2.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.13 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, ICICI Bank Ltd traded for a price of $23.05 per share and a market cap of $80.35Bil. The stock has returned 12.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ICICI Bank Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-book ratio of 3.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.18 and a price-sales ratio of 5.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 53,959 shares in NAS:ESGD, giving the stock a 1.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.69 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF traded for a price of $65.38 per share and a market cap of $6.72Bil. The stock has returned -17.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a price-book ratio of 1.58.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

