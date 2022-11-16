PR Newswire

Company continues increasing access and convenience for guests, adds regional delivery partner ASAP.com

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced the opening of its 500th restaurant with a Chipotlane®, the brand's digital order drive thru pick-up lane. Located in Louisville, Kentucky, the milestone opening underscores the brand's ongoing commitment to driving access and convenience to real food made with true culinary every day.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this landmark Chipotlane opening," said Tabassum Zalotrawala, Chief Development Officer. "Chipotlanes are the digital drive thru of the future and a key piece of our growth strategy as we plan to more than double our restaurant count over the long term to achieve 7,000 restaurants or more in North America."

Chipotle is building a real estate pipeline to accelerate new unit growth with an emphasis on Chipotlanes. The Chipotlane format was introduced in the U.S. in early 2018, giving guests and delivery drivers a fast and convenient experience. New restaurant openings that feature this digital order pick-up lane have demonstrated higher volumes and greater returns than a traditional Chipotle restaurant format. In October 2021, Chipotle opened its first Chipotlane restaurant in Canada. Next year, the company plans to open between 255 to 285 new restaurants, with at least 80% including a Chipotlane.

Chipotle's 500th Chipotlane restaurant is located in Louisville's Fern Creek neighborhood of Jefferson County at 7710 Bardstown Road. The new location is open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. Chipotle now has six restaurants in Louisville and 25 in Kentucky. To celebrate the new restaurant, Chipotle is giving the first 50 guests in line on opening day complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise*.

To further increase access for its digital guests, Chipotle recently partnered with ASAP.com, a regional marketplace partner that provides seamless delivery service in more than 1,000 cities, mainly in the Southeast and Northeast. The partnership is intended to provide a timely delivery experience from more than 600 Chipotle restaurants on the East Coast, South and Mid-West, in addition to Chipotle's existing national delivery partnerships.

*Chipotle Goods t-shirts are subject to availability. Limited to one piece per customer in-restaurant on a first come first serve basis.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had nearly 3,100 restaurants as of September 30, 2022, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2022 list for Fortune's Most Admired Companies. With over 100,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chipotle-opens-500th-chipotlane-restaurant-301679728.html

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.