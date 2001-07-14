Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY), ("Crescent" or the "Company"), today announced that representatives of the Company will be participating in the BofA Global Energy Conference in Miami, Florida on November 17, 2022.

The accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Company’s website under https%3A%2F%2Fir.crescentenergyco.com%2Fevents-presentations%2F.

About Crescent Energy Company

Crescent is a well-capitalized, U.S. independent energy company with a portfolio of assets in key proven basins across the lower 48 states and substantial cash flow supported by a predictable base of production. Crescent’s core leadership team is a group of experienced investment, financial and industry professionals who continue to execute on the strategy management has employed since 2011. The Company’s mission is to invest in energy assets and deliver better returns, operations and stewardship. For additional information, please visit www.crescentenergyco.com.

Company Contact

For additional information, please reach out to [email protected].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006593/en/