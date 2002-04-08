Renasant Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

TUPELO, Miss., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Renasant Corporation ( RNST) approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-two cents ($0.22) per share to be paid January 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of December 16, 2022.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:
Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 118 year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $16.5 billion and operates 195 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

For more information, please visit www.renasantbank.com or Renasant’s IR site at www.renasant.com.

Contacts:For Media:For Financials:
John S. OxfordJames C. Mabry IV
Senior Vice PresidentExecutive Vice President
Chief Marketing OfficerChief Financial Officer
(662) 680-1219(662) 680-1281
[email protected][email protected]






