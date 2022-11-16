MARATHON ASSET MANAGEMENT LP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 15 stocks valued at a total of $1.15Bil. The top holdings were FYBR(10.67%), HTZ(10.65%), and KORE(0.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MARATHON ASSET MANAGEMENT LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

MARATHON ASSET MANAGEMENT LP reduced their investment in NAS:FYBR by 151,577 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.46.

On 11/16/2022, Frontier Communications Parent Inc traded for a price of $24.795 per share and a market cap of $6.08Bil. The stock has returned -26.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Frontier Communications Parent Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-book ratio of 1.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.64 and a price-sales ratio of 1.35.

MARATHON ASSET MANAGEMENT LP reduced their investment in NAS:HTZ by 200,000 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.76.

On 11/16/2022, Hertz Global Holdings Inc traded for a price of $17.095 per share and a market cap of $5.71Bil. The stock has returned -26.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hertz Global Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-book ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.05 and a price-sales ratio of 0.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 3.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 553,524-share investment in NYSE:LOMA. Previously, the stock had a 0.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.96 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA traded for a price of $6.17 per share and a market cap of $721.21Mil. The stock has returned 9.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA has a price-book ratio of 2.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.36 and a price-sales ratio of 3.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 350,855-share investment in NYSE:TEO. Previously, the stock had a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $4.38 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Telecom Argentina SA traded for a price of $4.0799 per share and a market cap of $1.75Bil. The stock has returned -18.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Telecom Argentina SA has a price-book ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.17 and a price-sales ratio of 2.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 1,000,000-share investment in NYSE:PRTY. Previously, the stock had a 0.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1.68 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Party City Holdco Inc traded for a price of $0.9058 per share and a market cap of $104.83Mil. The stock has returned -86.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Party City Holdco Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -28.30 and a price-sales ratio of 0.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

