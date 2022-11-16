Regal Investment Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 468 stocks valued at a total of $947.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(5.49%), AAPL(2.03%), and PFF(1.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 173,435 shares in NAS:DGRW, giving the stock a 0.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.83 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund traded for a price of $60.7972 per share and a market cap of $7.37Bil. The stock has returned -2.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a price-book ratio of 5.78.

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced their investment in BATS:ACWV by 83,917 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.59.

On 11/16/2022, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $95.3569 per share and a market cap of $4.51Bil. The stock has returned -9.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a price-book ratio of 2.45.

The guru sold out of their 116,271-share investment in BATS:EFAV. Previously, the stock had a 0.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.71 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $62.68 per share and a market cap of $7.47Bil. The stock has returned -16.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a price-book ratio of 1.76.

During the quarter, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought 18,583 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 144,973. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 11/16/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $397.3797 per share and a market cap of $300.30Bil. The stock has returned -14.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a price-book ratio of 3.59.

During the quarter, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought 68,226 shares of ARCA:ITOT for a total holding of 217,329. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.01.

On 11/16/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $87.96 per share and a market cap of $40.04Bil. The stock has returned -17.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a price-book ratio of 3.28.

