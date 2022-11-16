ALGERT GLOBAL LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

101 CALIFORNIA STREET SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94111

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1154 stocks valued at a total of $1.66Bil. The top holdings were MANH(0.57%), EWBC(0.54%), and BLDR(0.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ALGERT GLOBAL LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ALGERT GLOBAL LLC bought 69,095 shares of NYSE:RHI for a total holding of 77,135. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.17.

On 11/16/2022, Robert Half International Inc traded for a price of $76.96 per share and a market cap of $8.29Bil. The stock has returned -33.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Robert Half International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-book ratio of 5.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.70 and a price-sales ratio of 1.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

ALGERT GLOBAL LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TPL by 2,627 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1733.48.

On 11/16/2022, Texas Pacific Land Corp traded for a price of $2660 per share and a market cap of $20.49Bil. The stock has returned 106.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Texas Pacific Land Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 48.33, a price-book ratio of 28.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.13 and a price-sales ratio of 31.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 60,782 shares in NAS:CWST, giving the stock a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $80.18 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Casella Waste Systems Inc traded for a price of $80.625 per share and a market cap of $4.15Bil. The stock has returned -8.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Casella Waste Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 77.23, a price-book ratio of 8.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.71 and a price-sales ratio of 3.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, ALGERT GLOBAL LLC bought 34,097 shares of NAS:MANH for a total holding of 70,953. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $135.29.

On 11/16/2022, Manhattan Associates Inc traded for a price of $124.385 per share and a market cap of $7.74Bil. The stock has returned -28.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Manhattan Associates Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 70.46, a price-book ratio of 39.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 54.70 and a price-sales ratio of 10.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 61,327 shares in NAS:ALRM, giving the stock a 0.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.62 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Alarm.com Holdings Inc traded for a price of $52.88 per share and a market cap of $2.63Bil. The stock has returned -38.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alarm.com Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.36, a price-book ratio of 4.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.91 and a price-sales ratio of 3.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.