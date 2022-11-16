Teilinger Capital Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1100 LOUISIANA STREET HOUSTON, TX 77002

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 43 stocks valued at a total of $417.00Mil. The top holdings were DTE(7.62%), LNG(7.54%), and CLR(6.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 155,347 shares in NAS:CHRD, giving the stock a 5.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $128.26 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Chord Energy Corp traded for a price of $158.4 per share and a market cap of $6.55Bil. The stock has returned 25.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chord Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 2.57, a price-book ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.38 and a price-sales ratio of 1.28.

The guru established a new position worth 236,000 shares in ARCA:HYG, giving the stock a 4.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.58 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.375 per share and a market cap of $17.44Bil. The stock has returned -10.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.64.

During the quarter, Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought 225,000 shares of NYSE:CLR for a total holding of 425,000. The trade had a 3.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.49.

On 11/16/2022, Continental Resources Inc traded for a price of $74.115 per share and a market cap of $26.90Bil. The stock has returned 57.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Continental Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-book ratio of 2.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.59 and a price-sales ratio of 3.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 168,425 shares in NAS:PYPL, giving the stock a 3.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $88.67 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $87.54 per share and a market cap of $99.96Bil. The stock has returned -59.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.51, a price-book ratio of 4.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.51 and a price-sales ratio of 3.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 128,000 shares in NYSE:MPC, giving the stock a 3.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.61 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Marathon Petroleum Corp traded for a price of $119.78 per share and a market cap of $56.13Bil. The stock has returned 88.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marathon Petroleum Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.26, a price-book ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.39 and a price-sales ratio of 0.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.