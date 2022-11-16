CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 313 stocks valued at a total of $13.20Bil. The top holdings were PBR(0.16%), ADBE(0.16%), and PINS(0.11%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 78,254 shares in NAS:ADBE, giving the stock a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $378.38 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $339.82 per share and a market cap of $157.62Bil. The stock has returned -49.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-book ratio of 11.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.98 and a price-sales ratio of 9.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH bought 25,085 shares of NAS:AVGO for a total holding of 31,481. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $510.87.

On 11/16/2022, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $512.56 per share and a market cap of $207.56Bil. The stock has returned -7.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-book ratio of 9.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.40 and a price-sales ratio of 7.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH bought 754,059 shares of NYSE:PBR for a total holding of 1,713,234. The trade had a 0.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.23.

On 11/16/2022, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras traded for a price of $11.595 per share and a market cap of $70.42Bil. The stock has returned 73.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras has a price-earnings ratio of 2.22, a price-book ratio of 1.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.82 and a price-sales ratio of 0.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH bought 27,996 shares of NYSE:HD for a total holding of 32,628. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $295.18.

On 11/16/2022, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $315.93 per share and a market cap of $323.30Bil. The stock has returned -17.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-book ratio of 1373.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.73 and a price-sales ratio of 2.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 53,289 shares in NYSE:BA, giving the stock a 0.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $153.37 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Boeing Co traded for a price of $173.33 per share and a market cap of $103.32Bil. The stock has returned -23.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boeing Co has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -32.74 and a price-sales ratio of 1.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

