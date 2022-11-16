NOMURA HOLDINGS INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1-13-1 NIHONBASHI TOKYO, M0 103-8645

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1656 stocks valued at a total of $24.45Bil. The top holdings were DLTR(4.17%), NLSN(2.37%), and ARMK(2.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NOMURA HOLDINGS INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC reduced their investment in NYSE:BABA by 24,334,664 shares. The trade had a 4.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.27.

On 11/16/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $78.16 per share and a market cap of $206.93Bil. The stock has returned -53.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 43.42, a price-book ratio of 1.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.80 and a price-sales ratio of 1.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 24,219,432-share investment in NYSE:CP. Previously, the stock had a 2.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.51 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd traded for a price of $77.57 per share and a market cap of $71.92Bil. The stock has returned 1.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-book ratio of 2.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.44 and a price-sales ratio of 10.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC reduced their investment in NAS:PYPL by 14,453,870 shares. The trade had a 2.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.67.

On 11/16/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $87.04 per share and a market cap of $99.23Bil. The stock has returned -59.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.18, a price-book ratio of 4.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.57 and a price-sales ratio of 3.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC reduced their investment in NAS:DLTR by 8,092,694 shares. The trade had a 2.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $155.61.

On 11/16/2022, Dollar Tree Inc traded for a price of $166.3 per share and a market cap of $37.24Bil. The stock has returned 25.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dollar Tree Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-book ratio of 4.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.38 and a price-sales ratio of 1.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC reduced their investment in NYSE:ARMK by 24,611,588 shares. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.45.

On 11/16/2022, Aramark traded for a price of $40.5 per share and a market cap of $10.44Bil. The stock has returned 7.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aramark has a price-earnings ratio of 66.39, a price-book ratio of 3.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.66 and a price-sales ratio of 0.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

