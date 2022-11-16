CASTLEARK MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

CastleArk Management LLC is an investment management company based out of Chicago, Illinois. The company was established in 1999 and is currently headed by President and CIO Jerome A. Castellini and CEO Kevin N. Dolsen. CastleArk Management has grown from its inception to now have 28 employees of which half are investment professionals. The company conducts its research internally and utilizes a fundamental methodology with a bottom up investment approach. CastleArk Management invests in the hedging and public equity markets within the U.S., focusing on the growth stocks of small to mid-cap companies. The company invests most heavily in the information technology sector, which alone makes up over a fifth of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the consumer discretionary health care, finance, energy, and industrials sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. CastleArk Management’s top 10 holdings includes Facebook Inc., Apple Inc., Walt Disney Co., Home Depot, Inc., and Charles Schwab Corp. and makes up 17.6% of its total holdings and the company has a turnover rate of approximately 32.5%. The company currently holds over $4.4 billion in total assets under management spread across 64 accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts. Although its total number of accounts dropped drastically back in 2011 and has stayed at relatively the same level since then, its total assets under management has been increasing, growing significantly from $1.75 billion back in 2010 to well over twice that amount today. CastleArk Management mainly caters to pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities, which each make up approximately a third of its total client base, and also provides services to high net worth individuals, charities, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, corporations, investment advisors, and insurance companies. The company currently offers its Small, Mid, Large, and SMID Cap Growth strategies.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 284 stocks valued at a total of $1.80Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.42%), AAPL(5.07%), and MA(3.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CASTLEARK MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 364,000 shares in NAS:PYPL, giving the stock a 1.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $88.67 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $87.04 per share and a market cap of $99.23Bil. The stock has returned -59.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.18, a price-book ratio of 4.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.57 and a price-sales ratio of 3.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 74,410 shares in NYSE:NOW, giving the stock a 1.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $450.27 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, ServiceNow Inc traded for a price of $412.2 per share and a market cap of $83.26Bil. The stock has returned -40.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ServiceNow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 416.36, a price-book ratio of 18.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 116.06 and a price-sales ratio of 12.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

CASTLEARK MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 144,870 shares. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.09.

On 11/16/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $159.1 per share and a market cap of $396.16Bil. The stock has returned -47.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 52.16, a price-book ratio of 16.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 43.79 and a price-sales ratio of 13.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, CASTLEARK MANAGEMENT LLC bought 600,000 shares of ARCA:XLF for a total holding of 866,900. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.9.

On 11/16/2022, Financial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $35.27 per share and a market cap of $32.82Bil. The stock has returned -10.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Financial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a price-book ratio of 1.52.

The guru sold out of their 61,900-share investment in NAS:QQQ. Previously, the stock had a 0.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $301.34 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $285.44 per share and a market cap of $160.49Bil. The stock has returned -27.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a price-book ratio of 5.73.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

