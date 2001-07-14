Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR), a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment, today announced management’s participation in the 11th Annual NYC Summit, being held Tuesday, December 13th at Mastro’s New York.

The presentation material utilized during the NYC Summit will be made accessible on the investor page of Ichor’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.ichorsystems.com.

About the 11th Annual NYC Summit

The NYC Summit is collectively hosted and funded by participating companies and features a “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with the majority of the 12 management teams during the small group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with management during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.

The 12 management teams collectively hosting the 11th Annual NYC Summit 2022 include: ACM Research (ACMR), Advanced Energy (AEIS), Aehr Test (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Axcelis (ACLS), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), inTEST (INTT), Intevac (IVAC), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Onto Innovation (ONTO), and SkyWater Technology (SKYT). Both Cowen and Stifel are sponsors of the conference.

Attendance at the NYC Summit is by invitation only and is available solely to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is December 1, 2022.

RSVP Contacts for 11th Annual NYC Summit 2022.

To RSVP for the NYC Summit, please contact either of the Summit’s co-chairs. Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye Claire E. McAdams Aspen Aerogels Headgate Partners LLC Phone: (508) 826-4573 Phone: (530) 265-9899 Email: [email protected] Email: [email protected]

About Ichor

We are a leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components primarily for semiconductor capital equipment, as well as other industries such as defense/aerospace and medical. Our primary product offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Our gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as etch and deposition. Our chemical delivery subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. We also provide precision-machined components, weldments, e-beam and laser welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, surface treatment technologies, and other proprietary products. We are headquartered in Fremont, CA. https%3A%2F%2Fir.ichorsystems.com%2F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005979/en/