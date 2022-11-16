ORLEANS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP/LA recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 73 stocks valued at a total of $118.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.67%), MSFT(4.77%), and HD(4.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ORLEANS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP/LA’s top five trades of the quarter.

ORLEANS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP/LA reduced their investment in ARCA:XLC by 14,250 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.91.

On 11/16/2022, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $50.06 per share and a market cap of $8.57Bil. The stock has returned -37.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a price-book ratio of 2.10.

ORLEANS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP/LA reduced their investment in ARCA:XLK by 6,045 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.2.

On 11/16/2022, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $131.77 per share and a market cap of $39.85Bil. The stock has returned -21.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a price-book ratio of 7.05.

ORLEANS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP/LA reduced their investment in NYSE:TGT by 4,125 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.1.

On 11/16/2022, Target Corp traded for a price of $155.47 per share and a market cap of $71.56Bil. The stock has returned -40.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-book ratio of 6.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.64 and a price-sales ratio of 0.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

ORLEANS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP/LA reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 2,200 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 11/16/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $241.73 per share and a market cap of $1,801.97Bil. The stock has returned -27.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-book ratio of 10.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.42 and a price-sales ratio of 8.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

ORLEANS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP/LA reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 3,985 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/16/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $148.79 per share and a market cap of $2,366.97Bil. The stock has returned -0.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-book ratio of 46.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.47 and a price-sales ratio of 6.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

