Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2-1-1, MARUNOUCHI,CHIYODA-KU TOKYO, M0 100-0005

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 267 stocks valued at a total of $4.42Bil. The top holdings were VCIT(29.67%), LQD(17.53%), and IGIB(8.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 13,806,000-share investment in NAS:VCSH. Previously, the stock had a 17.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.76 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $75.19 per share and a market cap of $39.83Bil. The stock has returned -5.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 982,762 shares in ARCA:IVV, giving the stock a 7.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $397.41 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $397.24 per share and a market cap of $300.55Bil. The stock has returned -14.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a price-book ratio of 3.59.

The guru sold out of their 9,154,000-share investment in NAS:IGSB. Previously, the stock had a 7.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.18 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.79 per share and a market cap of $22.58Bil. The stock has returned -6.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 526,000 shares. The trade had a 3.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 11/16/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $395.45 per share and a market cap of $375.21Bil. The stock has returned -14.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-book ratio of 3.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.58 and a price-sales ratio of 2.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought 3,892,920 shares of ARCA:SPYD for a total holding of 6,150,520. The trade had a 3.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.91.

On 11/16/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF traded for a price of $40.26 per share and a market cap of $8.03Bil. The stock has returned 0.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a price-book ratio of 1.59.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

