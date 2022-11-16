MAINSTAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC /ADV recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 99 stocks valued at a total of $399.00Mil. The top holdings were SPHQ(17.06%), COWZ(15.33%), and SPYG(13.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MAINSTAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC /ADV’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 483,472 shares in ARCA:QGRO, giving the stock a 6.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $60.3 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, American Century STOXX U.S.Quality Growth ETF traded for a price of $60.8304 per share and a market cap of $263.09Mil. The stock has returned -22.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, American Century STOXX U.S.Quality Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a price-book ratio of 6.78.

The guru sold out of their 797,214-share investment in ARCA:COM. Previously, the stock had a 5.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.15 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF traded for a price of $29.9 per share and a market cap of $291.53Mil. The stock has returned 5.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, MAINSTAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC /ADV bought 579,949 shares of ARCA:REK for a total holding of 657,394. The trade had a 3.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.75.

On 11/16/2022, ProShares Short Real Estate -1x Shares traded for a price of $20.04 per share and a market cap of $65.13Mil. The stock has returned 17.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

MAINSTAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC /ADV reduced their investment in BATS:COWZ by 242,307 shares. The trade had a 2.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.7.

On 11/16/2022, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF traded for a price of $48.21 per share and a market cap of $9.65Bil. The stock has returned 3.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a price-book ratio of 2.04.

MAINSTAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC /ADV reduced their investment in ARCA:SPHQ by 241,820 shares. The trade had a 2.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.68.

On 11/16/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF traded for a price of $45.09 per share and a market cap of $3.65Bil. The stock has returned -13.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a price-book ratio of 3.87.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

