Quanterix+Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company fueling scientific discovery through ultrasensitive biomarker detection, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming 15th+Clinical+Trials+on+Alzheimer%26rsquo%3Bs+Disease+%28CTAD%29 Task Force in San Francisco, California from November 29 to December 2, 2022. Quanterix CEO Masoud Toloue is scheduled to present on Tuesday, November 29 at 9:55 a.m. PST, along with a panel of assay industry leaders, on leveraging the use of blood-based biomarkers rather than the current gold standard of positron emission tomography (PET). PET is an expensive testing modality, whereas less invasive, less expensive blood-based biomarkers have demonstrated promise to facilitate more efficient clinical trial enrollment and as a convenient monitoring test of drug treatment effects. The Task Force panel will also include perspectives from the pharmaceutical industry and academia.

“The field of Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics and therapeutics has become one of the most exciting areas in all of medical research. This year’s CTAD meeting promises to accelerate the excitement!” said Michael Weiner, MD, Professor of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging, Medicine, Psychiatry, and Neurology, UCSF, and President of the CTAD22 Scientific Committee.

CTAD is a meeting focused on Alzheimer’s disease therapeutic trials where key leaders in Alzheimer’s disease research from industry and academia form partnerships with the goal of speeding the development of effective treatments to fight the disease. Readouts from several Phase III clinical trials will be presented at this year’s meeting.

“Researchers in the pharmaceutical industry and academia continue to prove the importance of highly sensitive blood-based biomarker tests including pTau-181 and pTau-217, both of which have shown utility in recent Phase III trials,” said Masoud Toloue, CEO at Quanterix. “These assays represent an important breakthrough in Alzheimer’s disease therapeutics research, enabling more efficient trial designs focused on patients at earlier stages of disease, and potentially a convenient method of monitoring patients for response to the drugs. Quanterix has been at the forefront of this research, and we are excited to continue to support the momentum in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease at CTAD.”

About Quanterix

From discovery to diagnostics, Quanterix’s ultrasensitive biomarker detection is fueling breakthroughs only made possible through its unparalleled sensitivity and flexibility. The Company’s Simoa® technology has delivered the gold standard for earlier biomarker detection in blood, serum or plasma, with the ability to quantify proteins that are far lower than the Limit of Quantification (LoQ) of conventional analog methods. Its industry-leading precision instruments, digital immunoassay technology and CLIA-certified Accelerator laboratory have supported research that advances disease understanding and management in neurology, oncology, immunology, cardiology and infectious disease. Quanterix has been a trusted partner of the scientific community for nearly two decades, powering researchpublished in more than 2,000 peer-reviewed journals. Find additional information about the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.quanterix.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

