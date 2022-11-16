ENTRUST GLOBAL PARTNERS L L C recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 12 stocks valued at a total of $191.00Mil. The top holdings were UBER(28.88%), ADNT(23.53%), and LYFT(10.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ENTRUST GLOBAL PARTNERS L L C’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ENTRUST GLOBAL PARTNERS L L C bought 2,579,997 shares of NAS:GRAB for a total holding of 4,791,423. The trade had a 3.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.03.

On 11/16/2022, Grab Holdings Inc traded for a price of $3.15 per share and a market cap of $12.11Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Grab Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.23 and a price-sales ratio of 21.39.

ENTRUST GLOBAL PARTNERS L L C reduced their investment in ARCA:MUB by 49,248 shares. The trade had a 2.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.7.

On 11/16/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $104.67 per share and a market cap of $30.23Bil. The stock has returned -7.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

ENTRUST GLOBAL PARTNERS L L C reduced their investment in ARCA:SRLN by 4,663 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.68.

On 11/16/2022, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $41.42 per share and a market cap of $6.28Bil. The stock has returned -5.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

ENTRUST GLOBAL PARTNERS L L C reduced their investment in NYSE:UBER by 5,098 shares. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.63.

On 11/16/2022, Uber Technologies Inc traded for a price of $30.04 per share and a market cap of $59.76Bil. The stock has returned -34.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.95 and a price-sales ratio of 2.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 79,239-share investment in NAS:VCSH. Previously, the stock had a 2.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.5 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $75.19 per share and a market cap of $39.83Bil. The stock has returned -5.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

