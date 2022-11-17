PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT ASSOCIATION OF COLORADO recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

The Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado is a private investment management firm that provides retirement plans and financial services for its eligible public employee members in the state of Colorado. The association was established in 1931 under the state law and operates under the Colorado General Assembly and administration of Title 24, Article 51 of the Colorado Revised Statutes, although its Board of Trustees does have the authority to adopt and revise certain rules in accordance with state statutes. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado, or PERA for short, currently provides a variety of benefits for employees of over 500 public government agencies and entities within Colorado. Its members include state government employees, public school teachers, university and college employees, State Troopers, judges, cities and towns employees, and other employees in related public entities. PERA serves to “deliver quality customer service, sound investment decisions, operational efficiency, educational programs, competitive plan design, and actively participate in legislative issues that affect our organization,” and adheres to its principles of customer focus, ethical conduct, accountability, excellence and ongoing process improvement. PERA acts as a substitute for Social Security for many of its members with its active members contributing a fixed percentage of their salary, approximately 8%, to the retirement trust funds when they are working. Employers also contribute to PERA, which also includes a part of the funding for health care premiums for its health care program, with different set rates ranging from a 10% statutory employer rate for the local government division to 13.66% for the judicial division. PERA invests in a variety of sectors with the Board determining the strategic allocation policy. The association mainly focuses on the global equity sector, which alone makes up over 50% of allocations, and also invests in the fixed income, real estate, private equity, opportunity fund, and cash asset classes, in order of decreasing allocation.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1951 stocks valued at a total of $17.35Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.60%), MSFT(5.68%), and AMZN(3.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT ASSOCIATION OF COLORADO’s top five trades of the quarter.

PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT ASSOCIATION OF COLORADO reduced their investment in NAS:HON by 366,652 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $184.81.

On 11/17/2022, Honeywell International Inc traded for a price of $214 per share and a market cap of $143.88Bil. The stock has returned -1.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Honeywell International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-book ratio of 8.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.04 and a price-sales ratio of 4.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT ASSOCIATION OF COLORADO bought 260,500 shares of NAS:NDSN for a total holding of 365,050. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $224.07.

On 11/17/2022, Nordson Corp traded for a price of $232 per share and a market cap of $13.27Bil. The stock has returned -12.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nordson Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-book ratio of 6.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.38 and a price-sales ratio of 5.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT ASSOCIATION OF COLORADO reduced their investment in NAS:CMCSA by 1,188,626 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.39.

On 11/17/2022, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $33.98 per share and a market cap of $146.91Bil. The stock has returned -34.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-book ratio of 1.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.55 and a price-sales ratio of 1.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT ASSOCIATION OF COLORADO reduced their investment in NYSE:CSL by 142,692 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $286.61.

On 11/17/2022, Carlisle Companies Inc traded for a price of $245.01 per share and a market cap of $12.67Bil. The stock has returned 3.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Carlisle Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-book ratio of 4.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.08 and a price-sales ratio of 1.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT ASSOCIATION OF COLORADO reduced their investment in NYSE:SWK by 297,491 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.2.

On 11/17/2022, Stanley Black & Decker Inc traded for a price of $81.7 per share and a market cap of $12.09Bil. The stock has returned -56.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stanley Black & Decker Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-book ratio of 1.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 19.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.82 and a price-sales ratio of 0.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

