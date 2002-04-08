MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading”) ( DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories, today announced that it will report third quarter 2022 financial results before market on Thursday, December 1, 2022.



A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 9:30 am Eastern Time, to discuss the results and answer questions.

Live conference call: 1-844-875-6915 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6711 (international)

Conference call replay available through December 8, 2022: 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088

(international)

Replay access code: 2048229

Live and archived webcast: ir.duluthtrading.com

To expedite entry into the call and avoid waiting for a live operator, investors may pre-register at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10172609/f4e6680927 and enter their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and pin to dial into the live conference call.



