EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ezcorp.com. EZCORP shareholders may obtain a paper copy of the report, free of charge, by sending a request to the Investor Relations contact below.

ABOUT EZCORP

Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.

