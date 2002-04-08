Quincy, MA, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stran & Company, Inc. ("Stran" or the "Company") ( STRN) ( STRNW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today announced that Andy Shape, CEO of Stran, has been recognized as one of the most influential people in the promotional products industry, ranking number forty-five on the 2022 Power 50 list published by The Advertising Specialty Institute (ASI). ASI serves a network of 25,000 suppliers, distributors, and decorators in the promotional products industry, encouraging growth and innovation through technology, education, research, and business connections.

The ASI Counselor Power 50 annually spotlights distributor and supplier executives who exert considerable impact on the promotional products market and is voted on by a compilation of industry professionals, as well as the other members of 2022's Power 50 List.

Andy Shape, CEO of Stran, commented, “Since co-founding Stran nearly three decades ago, I have focused my efforts on building and expanding Stran to become a leader within the industry by implementing technological advancements and simplifying the customer experience. Stran is continuing on a strong growth trajectory, and I believe this recognition further validates our ongoing business strategy.”

About Stran

Over the past 27 years, Stran has grown to become a leader in the promotional products industry, specializing in complex marketing programs to help recognize the value of promotional products, branded merchandise, and loyalty incentive programs as a tool to drive awareness, build brands and impact sales. Stran is the chosen promotional programs manager of many Fortune 500 companies, across a variety of industries, to execute their promotional marketing, loyalty and incentive, sponsorship activation, recruitment, retention, and wellness campaigns. Stran provides world-class customer service and utilizes cutting-edge technology, including efficient ordering and logistics technology to provide order processing, warehousing and fulfillment functions. The Company’s mission is to develop long-term relationships with its clients, enabling them to connect with both their customers and employees in order to build lasting brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.stran.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1021

[email protected]

Press Contact: