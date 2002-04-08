



Lakewood, Colorado, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Laboratories, Inc. ( MLAB, Financial) (“we”, “Mesa” or the “Company”), a global leader in the design and manufacturing of critical quality control solutions for the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and medical device industries, today announced the acquisition of substantially all of the assets (other than current assets) and certain liabilities related to Belyntic GmbH’s (“Belyntic”) peptide purification business. The transaction price and near-term financial impact are not material to Mesa’s ongoing operations.



“The acquisition of Belyntic’s peptide purification products provide Mesa with a natural complement to our peptide synthesis business by adding an advantaged consumables product line. The combination will enhance Mesa’s focus on the biopharmaceutical market to support faster therapeutic development.” said Gary Owens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mesa. “Belyntic has developed a best-in-class solution for the parallel purification and modification of difficult peptides. Their Peptide Easy Clean (“PEC”) Linker represents the first broadly applicable peptide purification kit that utilizes catch-and-release methodologies, drastically reducing the need for organic solvents, improving the ecological impact.”

