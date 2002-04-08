With affordable gifts from the hottest brands – including Funko Pop, Squishmallow, Marvel, Stranger Things, Hello Kitty and more – and festive décor that won’t break the bank, Five Below has everything customers need for a memorable, magical and affordable holiday



PHILADELPHIA, PA, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, Inc. ( FIVE), the trend-right, extreme-value brand for tweens, teens and beyond, is bringing the splendor and joy to the holidays with gifts to cross off everybody’s shopping lists and savings that are sure to “sleigh” the season of giving. Whether they need to transform their space into a winter wonderland or trim the tree with piles of presents sure to wow, Five Below has customers covered.

With affordable and stylish décor, budget friendly beauty and selfcare from LA Colors and Freeman, the latest in must-have toys, tech and more from the biggest brands at unbeatable everyday prices, Five Below makes it easy to shop its massive selection of must haves – including convenient buy-online-pick-up-in-store and home delivery. In addition, Five Below is once again partnering with Toys for Tots and the U.S. Marines to make sure kids nationwide have a memorable holiday season filled with presents and cheer.

“Holiday shopping can be overwhelming for consumers looking to fulfill ever-growing holiday gift lists, but our team at Five Below is making it easy to say ‘Yes’ to everyone on their checklists,” said Michael Romanko, Chief Merchandising Officer at Five Below. “When customers shop at Five Below this holiday season they will discover quality gifts for the whole family and prices that are sure to ‘$ave the Holidays’ and their wallets.”

Five Below’s 2022 must-have Gift List features essential holiday items for the season, including:

Gifts & Décor at Unbeatable Prices – With soft pillows and blankets, quality faux trees and sparkly ornaments, Five Below has everything customers need to create a winter wonderland at home.

– With soft pillows and blankets, quality faux trees and sparkly ornaments, Five Below has everything customers need to create a winter wonderland at home. Tech the Halls – From selfie tripods and green screens for aspiring influencers to wireless speakers and LED keyboards that help take gaming to new heights, Five Below is the best destination for the latest in must-have tech at unbeatable prices.

– From selfie tripods and green screens for aspiring influencers to wireless speakers and LED keyboards that help take gaming to new heights, Five Below is the best destination for the latest in must-have tech at unbeatable prices. BIG Brands – Whether shopping for a Funko Pop fanatic, a little superhero obsessed with the Marvel universe, or Stranger Things fanatic, it’s easy to get everyone something they will love with tons of gifts from the hottest brands.

– Whether shopping for a Funko Pop fanatic, a little superhero obsessed with the Marvel universe, or Stranger Things fanatic, it’s easy to get everyone something they will love with tons of gifts from the hottest brands. Holiday “Sleighing” Fashions – From stylish matching pajama sets for the whole family (including those adorable four-legged members), movie themed holiday t-shirts, beauty giftsets perfect for pampering yourself and others, and so much more, Five Below makes the holidays fashionable and beautiful on any budget.

– From stylish matching pajama sets for the whole family (including those adorable four-legged members), movie themed holiday t-shirts, beauty giftsets perfect for pampering yourself and others, and so much more, Five Below makes the holidays fashionable and beautiful on any budget. Sweet, Sweet Candy Gifts – Whether someone is looking to take their gingerbread house construction and decorating to the next level or fill that special someone’s stocking with their favorite candies, Five Below has delicious confections from Hershey, Reese’s and many more.

– Whether someone is looking to take their gingerbread house construction and decorating to the next level or fill that special someone’s stocking with their favorite candies, Five Below has delicious confections from Hershey, Reese’s and many more. $1 Holiday Shop – Customers can round out those shopping lists and stuff those stockings to the max with incredible $1 finds that are sure to wow and leave their wallets intact.

– Customers can round out those shopping lists and stuff those stockings to the max with incredible $1 finds that are sure to wow and leave their wallets intact. Five Beyond – For great new extreme value products that go a bit above $5, customers can check out the Five Beyond section in-store and online. Though they will spend just a little more money, these items – including scooters with LED wheels, basketball hoops, side tables with built-in Bluetooth speaker, noise cancelling Bluetooth headphones, wireless keyboards and a variety of gaming and car accessories – are sure to wow at the lowest prices around.



In addition to checking off all the items on their holiday shopping lists, Five Below customers can do some good and spread holiday cheer this season when they shop online and in-store by donating to the Company’s annual Toys for Tots fundraiser.

For more information about Five Below and see how to $ave the Holidays, please visit FiveBelow.com.

