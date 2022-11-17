PR Newswire

Synchrony's CareCredit credit card offers a flexible financing solution for patients to purchase home medical equipment and other medical supplies online

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medofficedirect, a wholly owned subsidiary of HealthLynked Corp. (OTC: HLYK) and an online distributor of discounted medical supplies today announced that its customers can now apply for and use Synchrony's (NYSE: SYF) CareCredit healthcare credit card to finance discounted home medical equipment (HME) and medical supplies purchases. By offering Synchrony's CareCredit, Medofficedirect provides its individual and medical practice customers with special financing options to be able to purchase discount medical equipment and supplies for themselves and their patients.

"Medofficedirect has demonstrated the demand for a low cost direct-to-consumer medical supplier with significant historic revenue growth," said Dr. Michael Dent, HealthLynked CEO. "We are well positioned to enable customers to purchase HME and other medical supplies at substantial discounts."

Medofficedirect customers can apply for the CareCredit credit card on a mobile device or computer or over-the-phone. A credit decision is made within minutes and upon approval, cardholders can use the credit card to purchase products immediately. Cardholders can choose from a variety of financing options.

"We are happy to partner with Medofficedirect to offer its customers a variety of financing options to easily pay for the medical equipment and supplies they need while affording them the ability to pay over time," said Claude Royster, General Manager, Specialty Markets, Synchrony. "With the addition of CareCredit, Medofficedirect enables its customers to move forward with the purchases they need as part of their healthcare journey."

Industry research expert IBISWorld has reported that the $17.9B market for online medical supplies, including large-ticket Home Medical Equipment (HME) has been growing at a rate of 14.9% over the last five years (Source: IBISWorld's Online Medical Supplies Sales in the U.S. Market: 10.29.2021).

When patients have an out-of-pocket expense for their medical equipment needs, cost can be a concern and barrier to purchase — especially during this financially challenging time. To help overcome this challenge, Medofficedirect will be presenting CareCredit cardholders in a dedicated CareCredit cardholder section of the Medofficedirect website.

To apply for a CareCredit credit card, please visit: https://www.medofficedirect.com/carecredit

About Medofficedirect®, LLC

Medofficedirect LLC, acquired by HealthLynked in 2020 and based in Naples, Florida, is a virtual distributor of discounted medical supplies, selling to both consumers and medical practices throughout the United States. Medofficedirect leverages Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) pricing discounts with a small unit-of-measure direct-to-consumer shipping model to make ordering medical supplies both convenient and highly cost effective for its users.

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries, and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent-pending patient access hub 'PAH' for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling, and to fill last-minute cancelations usingthe Company's 'real-time appointment scheduling' all within its mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

