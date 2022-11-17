PR Newswire

Investment to Bring Comcast Business' Advanced Solutions Including Internet Speeds up to 100 Gigabits

RESTON, Va., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Business today announced a $3 million investment to expand its smart, fast and reliable fiber-rich network in Charlottesville, Chesterfield, Fredericksburg, Reston, Sterling and Woodbridge, with plans to complete by the end of this year.

"High-speed Internet and secure networking services are a must-have to attract businesses," said Barry DuVal, President & CEO, Virginia Chamber of Commerce. "The latest investments and network expansions across Virginia are a testament to Comcast Business' commitment to fostering economic development in our local communities."

This expansion will extend the company's high-performance Ethernet, Internet and advanced voice solutions, among other services, to more than 250 businesses and organizations in the areas. This investment comes on the heels of a $28 million regionwide network expansion project, which was completed in June 2022 and connected nearly 7,000 additional businesses across areas in Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Capable of delivering speeds up to 1.2 Gigabit-per-second (Gbps) or more for small and medium-sized businesses, and up to 100 Gbps for larger enterprises, the latest network expansion will support the ability to bring new customers online quickly with advanced services, including fast business WiFi, cybersecurity solutions, 4G LTE backup, business TV and more. Additionally, businesses of all sizes will have access to a comprehensive portfolio of Comcast Business products and services to help meet the day-to-day demands that require large amounts of bandwidth, linking multiple sites or branch locations or connecting offices to third-party data centers.

"Capacity, network performance and security are critical factors in doing business today. With Comcast's latest fiber-rich expansion in Virginia, more local businesses will now have access to additional technology service options that will help them to be more successful and outpace their competition," said Dan Carr, Regional Vice President of Comcast's Beltway Region. "We're proud to continue to make significant investments across Virginia that increase the availability of our multi-gigabit Ethernet services and help customers meet the demands and capacity needs required of next-generation technology."

