Vicarious Surgical Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical'' or the “Company”), a next-generation robotics company seeking to improve the cost, efficiency, and outcomes of surgical procedures, today announced that renowned surgeon Igor Belyansky, MD, used the Vicarious Surgical Beta 2 prototype, to successfully perform two cadaveric ventral hernia repair procedures.

“It’s incredibly exciting to work with the Vicarious Surgical team, and an honor to complete these procedures that we believe mark such an important milestone with the Beta 2 prototype,” Belyansky said. “The next frontier of robotic surgery is here and I look forward to the continued development of the innovative Vicarious Surgical robotic system.”

“We greatly value Dr. Belyansky’s expertise in the field of surgical robotics, and we are honored to collaborate with him on our first hospital-based Beta 2 prototype cadaveric procedures,” said Adam Sachs, CEO of Vicarious Surgical. “Our robotic system is designed with a focus on abdominal access and visualization through a single port the size of a dime, offering an unprecedented level of visibility and maneuverability - and we are immensely pleased to see these features at work in the operating room. We look forward to finalizing our novel minimally invasive design with direct surgeon feedback in mind; and we are excited to host Dr. Belyansky for a discussion of his Beta 2 experience at our upcoming investor event.”

Belyansky, MD, Chief of General Surgery at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, has particular research interest in quality of life outcomes after hernia surgery. Dr. Belyansky is a strong proponent of patient education and informed decisions prior to surgery. He is a co-investigator of several research grants and has authored 16 publications, six book chapters, and several invited commentaries. He frequently presents at national and international surgical meetings and has received numerous research related awards. He is also a member of Vicarious Surgical’s 20 person-Surgeon Luminary Group, providing expertise and leadership to guide all clinical aspects of the Vicarious Surgical technology.

About Vicarious Surgical

Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is a next generation robotics company developing a disruptive technology with the goals of increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses proprietary human-like surgical robots to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. The Company is led by an experienced team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and is backed by technology luminaries including Bill Gates , Vinod Khosla’s Khosla Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Jerry Yang’s AME Cloud Ventures, Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd and Philip Liang’s E15 VC. The Company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.vicarioussurgical.com.

